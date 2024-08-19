Croma’s 'Past Tech Present' Film Series for India’s 78th Independence Day Highlights Legacy of Today’s Tech

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 19, 2024: As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day, Croma marked the occasion with a unique campaign that took viewers on a nostalgic journey through India’s technological evolution. Released on the “Unboxed by Croma” on YouTube, the four-episode "Past Tech Present" series beautifully draws out the enduring charm of vintage electronics that have become a cherished part of our history even as we are surrounded by cutting-edge electronics today.



"Past Tech Present" celebrates passion and craftsmanship through stories that symbolise the soul of India’s progress through 77 years of independence. While modern advances continue to shape our daily lives, the heartfelt stories remind us of the simple yet powerful connections we have with devices that once defined entire eras. On this Independence Day, the series acknowledges India’s journey towards the future while embracing the deep-rooted heritage that continues to influence our relationship with technology.



The films showcase four individuals from different parts of India, each preserving a piece of history through their commitment to vintage electronics. From the crackling sounds of a vinyl record to the ticking of a classic wristwatch and from the click of an analogue camera to the static of a vintage radio, the series captures the essence of a bygone era, evoking nostalgia while highlighting the spirit of resilience and continuity.



Episode 1 takes us to Hyderabad, where Mahboob Radio, a historic radio service center founded in 1928, continues to operate even as digital technology dominates the airwaves. Run by Mohammad Mooinuddin Saheb, the store was once a hub of activity with people gathering to listen to the latest news, music, and programs. Despite the passage of time, Mahboob Radio remains a cherished part of the community. Croma proudly salutes Moinuddin’s dedication to preserving a legacy that spans generations.



In Episode 2, the series introduces us to Shaik Mehmood, a vintage watch restorer based in Bengaluru. His shop in Indiranagar is a haven for watch enthusiasts, filled with timepieces that hold sentimental value for their owners. In a world of digital convenience, Mehmood’s unwavering dedication to the art of watch restoration attests to the importance of preserving traditional crafts. Croma honours Mehmood’s commitment to passing on his knowledge to the next generation through a planned YouTube channel, ensuring that the art of vintage watch restoration lives on.



Kolkata’s love affair with music takes centre stage in Episode 3, featuring Munna’s vinyl record store. Operating since the late 1970s, Munna’s shop has been a gathering place for those who appreciate the warmth and depth of analogue sound. Despite the rise of digital music, the store remains a sanctuary for those who seek out vinyl records and cherish the nostalgia they evoke. On this Independence Day, Croma celebrates Munna’s role in preserving the city’s rich musical heritage.



The final episode brings us to Lucknow, where Ravi Kapoor’s photography studio is a treasure trove of memories captured on film. His collection of over a thousand cameras bear witness to the evolution of the technology of photography. Kapoor’s love for photography has grown over the decades, documenting Lucknow’s cultural vibrancy and the everyday lives of its people. Croma acknowledges Kapoor’s dedication to preserving the soul of photography, even as digital technology has taken over the creation of images.



In a world where Independence Day campaigns often focus on patriotic themes, Croma’s "Past Tech Present" boldly takes a refreshing approach that pays tribute to our past and links it to the present. The series taps into the deep emotional connections people have with technology from the past while celebrating the innovations that continue to shape the future. Through a spotlight on vintage electronics, gadgets, and the people who are passionate about them, the campaign offers a unique perspective on India’s journey toward progress. It reminds us that while technology may evolve, the memories and experiences it creates remain timeless.



Mr. Shibashish Roy, Deputy CEO of Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, spoke about the thought behind the series, “Technology has always been at the heart of progress. It is important to remember that the gadgets and electronics we enjoy today are a result of decades of innovation, passion, and dedication. ‘Past Tech Present’ is our way of saluting those who are preserving the art and soul of a bygone era for our generation. And in doing so, are inspiring us at Croma to build an authentic, thoughtful, and connected future.”



Through "Past Tech Present", Croma invites consumers to take a step back and appreciate the foundations on which modern technology has grown. This Independence Day, the film series reminds us that craftsmanship driven by passion has an enduring legacy that bridges the past with the present in the ever-progressing world of electronics.





