MG Motor Expands EV Offering with The Launch of the All-new MG4 Electric in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (19 August 2024, Middle East) MG Motor Middle East has announced the launch of the all-new MG4 Electric, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards a sustainable automotive future and further diversifying its lineup in the region. With a starting price of USD 26,150 (excl. VAT), MG4 Electric, a state-of-the-art electric model, is set to redefine the Electric Vehicle (EV) ownership experience in the Middle East with its innovative technology, impressive performance, striking design, and affordability.



The Middle East will see three variants of the MG4 Electric— COM, LUX and XPOWER—as the model provides flexibility to meet diverse customer preferences. The COM model offers a range of up to 465 km WLTP with a 51 kWh battery, while the LUX variant extends the range to 530 km WLTP with a 64 kWh battery. The top-of-the-line LUX version boasts an impressive range of 530 km WLTP with a 77 kWh battery, ensuring that drivers can go the distance without compromise. Finally, the XPOWER performance model would cover up to 400 km WLTP.



The MG4 Electric has already earned multiple awards and titles worldwide by well-known motoring experts from around the globe. The model was named “Bargain of the Year” during the Top Gear Awards, as well as the “Best Value Electric Car”, “Car of the Year”, and “Reader’s Favourite Electric Car” by the DrivingElectric magazine. Additionally, the MG4 Electric has earned the titles of “Best Small Family Car”, “Best Value Car” and “ElectrifyingOverall Car of the Year” by Electrifying.com. Scottish Car of the Year Awards saw the MG4 Electric earn the title of “Best EV under £40,000”, whilst the reviewers of carwow named the model “Car of the Year”.





