DAAM Signs Funding Agreement With Katara To Support Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia

Doha: The Social & Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed a funding agreement with the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), under which DAAM will provide funding contribution for the“Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia” project.

The“Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia” provides an integrated archive of Qatari culture, with detailed linguistic explanations of place names, sites, and vocabulary used day to day in society. It also serves as a linguistic and heritage guide, reflecting the cultural, social, etymological and cognitive aspects of Qatari society and its relationship with the Arabic language.

18 volumes of the Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia, focusing on the“Vocabulary of Daily Life in Qatar,” have been completed, with 12 already printed and six more in the printing process. The total number of volumes may reach 22.

The“Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia” is being overseen by Katara, under the supervision of the project manager, Dr. Maryam Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi and a team of researchers and historians to preserve the national cultural heritage and promote Arab and Islamic values and identity, in addition to presenting this encyclopedia as a linguistic and patrimonial reference in the future.

The“Qatar Cultural Encyclopedia” project, which began in 2019, covers seven main topics: daily life vocabulary, popular proverbs, popular expressions, marine life, plants, birds, and insects, utensils and foods, and places. Since its establishment in 2010, DAAM has laid the foundation for many vital projects and initiatives in the cultural, social, sports, and charitable fields. Contributions from joint-stock companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange are among the Funds most important financial resources, making these companies key partners in achieving community development.

The agreement reflects the developmental role and sustainable impact of both DAAM and the listed companies on Qatar Stock Exchange in supporting cultural projects and activities in the country as in line with the QNV 2030.