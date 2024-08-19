QRCS Enhances Malnutrition Control Efforts In Northwestern Syria
Doha: As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts in northern Syria, the representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Turkiye continues to implement the project of Enhancement of Access to Comprehensive Nutrition and Infant Nutrition Programs in Northwest Syria, aimed at reducing malnutrition rates among under-five children and pregnant/breastfeeding lactating women across northern Syria.
Capitalizing on a large Network of specialised health workers through eight mobile clinics and six stations in three areas serving 27 communities, the project seeks to improve the quality and coverage of integrated nutrition services, with a special focus on the most vulnerable groups, such as underweight and malnourished infants.
The project offers many comprehensive nutrition services, including early detection of acute malnutrition among children, provision of appropriate treatment to prevent serious health complications, and referral to specialized centers for necessary medical care.
Special attention is paid to moderate and severe wasting among under-five children, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.
So far, approximately 144,000 people have benefited from the project, which demonstrates its far-reaching effect of ensuring better health and nutrition conditions for the most vulnerable women and children in northwestern Syria.
