Theater Affairs Center Holds Workshop To Develop Skills Of Young Artists
8/19/2024 9:35:45 AM
Doha: The Theater Affairs Center of the Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of a workshop to develop the skills of young artists. A group of young people and a number of Qatari theater professionals in the fields of writing, directing and acting are taking part in the workshop, which will continue until mid-September, at Beit Al Sulaiti.
Director and artist Fahad Al Baker, who supervises the workshop, said it includes an introduction to the details of the theater stage and its secrets, the functions of each area, and exercises to prepare actors, in addition to a group of lectures on the history of world theater and its development. He pointed out that the workshop is attended by a group of senior theatre professionals in Qatar, including director and artist Faleh Fayez and artist Saleh Al Mannai. It will also features lectures on music, theatre and others.
