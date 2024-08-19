Kuwait Marks World Humanitarian Day With Unrelenting Vigor, Sense Of Responsibility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amna Al-Shemmeri

KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- As the UN celebrates the World Humanitarian Day Monday, Kuwait marks the occasion by continuing its vigorous effort support to humanitarian causes with an ever-present sense of responsibility and passion.

Since independence 63 years ago and prior, Kuwaitis continued to be people of a highly generous nature, providing assistance to all suffering from natural or manmade disasters.

This year's theme for World Humanitarian Day 2024 is "Act For Humanity", a slogan highlighting the importance of protecting civilians and humanitarian workers, especially during the time of war.

The celebration is held on the 21st anniversary of the attack against the UN headquarters in Baghdad in 2003 where several casualties occurred during this sorrowful event.

Back to the efforts of Kuwait, the Gulf State earned an unprecedented honor in 2014 when it was named by the UN as an international hub for humanitarian efforts and the then Amir the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was named as global humanitarian leader.

Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, continues to uphold the humanitarian legacy of the country with the Amir affirming back on May 12 during his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the State of Kuwait would keep steadfast with helping all those in need.

This affirmation earned praise from Guterres who commended Kuwait's humanitarian support namely in aiding the Syrian refugees.

Whether on the level of government entities, NGOs, the private sector, or through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), and other entities, Kuwait made it its mission to provide assistance no matter where or when.

On the Foreign Ministry level, Kuwait had launched an electronic system for humanitarian work to ensure that the help needed by others around the globe was served and reached whoever was requiring it.

Kuwait also played a pivotal role in providing aid to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic and surely, no matter the challenge, this small country with great heart would carry on its humanitarian duty no matter what. (end)

