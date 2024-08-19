Arab Parliament: Humanitarian Work In Gaza Under Israeli Occupation Threat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament affirmed, Monday, that humanitarian work in Gaza is being threatened by undermining the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The role of is very essential to humanitarian response operations in Gaza, a statement from the President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi, on World Humanitarian Day, reiterated.

He added that regardless of the challenges Gaza is going through, specifically related to humanitarian work conditions, the work is still important for providing safety and stability.

Al-Asoumi called for solidarity in humanitarian effort to reduce the pain of Palestinians under the violence of the Israeli occupation forces, additionally he praised the humanitarian role Arabs have played. (end)

