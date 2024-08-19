Hirose Gives 2023 Distributor Of The Year Award To Future Electronics

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Quebec (forpressrelease ) August 19, 2024 - Future was recently presented the 2023 Distributor of the Year Award by Hirose Electric Group. This distinction recognizes Future Electronics for its outstanding sales growth, exceptional customer service, and expertise in technical support and training.



Future Electronics partners with Hirose to deliver high quality connector solutions across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, telecommunications, and lighting. Hirose's advanced technologies and innovative products benefit greatly from the global reach and expertise provided by Future Electronics.



"Hirose is pleased to recognize Future Electronics as our highest performing channel partner in 2023. We appreciate their commitment to customer satisfaction through a strong demand creation focus, innovative global supply chain programs, and dedicated engineering design services," said Ed Wiest, Director of Corporate Distribution at Hirose Electric Americas. "We look forward to continued growth with Future Electronics and our other distributors as we solve design challenges together."



"We are honored to be acknowledged by Hirose with its 2023 Distributor of the Year Award. Our successful partnership is a testament to our dedicated teams and the strong relationships cultivated over 17 years of collaboration," added Ryan Petsche, Corporate Vice President of Product Marketing at Future Electronics.



Future Electronics is proud to have received this award, and believes this recognition reflects our commitment to excellence and the strength of our partnership with Hirose. We value this collaboration and look forward to continuing our shared success, driving innovation, and delivering outstanding solutions to our customers worldwide.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###



Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :-...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics