Tiktok Your Way To $1M: Meet The Drapers Launches Global Startup Search

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper partners with TikTok to discover the next billion-dollar startup for Meet the Drapers Season 7

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the Drapers , an international pitch competition reality television series for entrepreneurs, today announced its partnership with TikTok to launch a worldwide search for extraordinary startups to compete in its seventh season.

"Entrepreneurs around the globe use TikTok as a main to spread the word about their startups, showcasing their successes, failures, and everything in between," said Dan Page, Global Head of Partnerships, New Screens at TikTok. "We could not be more excited for Meet the Drapers to use our platform to source, and ultimately fund, one very deserving startup."

The competition invites founders of Seed or Series A stage startups to create a compelling 30-60 second TikTok video highlighting their entrepreneurial journey using the hashtag #MeetTheDrapers2024. Along with industry expert judges choosing their top picks, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite submissions, with the most popular entries advancing to a live-streamed pitch review on TikTok.

The top four selections from the pitch event will get to pitch to Tim Draper and a panel of guest judges in Silicon Valley on an episode of Meet the Drapers where a winner will be selected to pitch in the semi-finals, filmed this October in Silicon Valley. These entrepreneurs will have a chance to secure an investment of $1,000,000.

"Meet the Drapers has always been about discovering extraordinary talent, regardless of geography," says Sarika Batra, Executive Producer and Director of Meet the Drapers. "Our partnership with TikTok amplifies this mission, allowing us to tap into a global pool of innovative entrepreneurs and showcase their ideas on an unprecedented scale."

Key dates:

Application period: August 19th - September 10th, 2024

Live-streamed pitch reviews: September 13th, 2024

Final four announcement (live on TikTok): September 16, 2024

Semi-finals filming in San Francisco: October 17-18th, 2024

Participants must have a public TikTok account and be available to travel to San Francisco for filming. For complete details on the selection process and how to apply, visit: .

About Meet the Drapers

Meet The Drapers is an international pitch competition reality television series where entrepreneurs from around the globe compete against one another for a $1 million dollar investment in their game-changing ideas from billionaire venture capitalist, Tim Draper. Every episode features entrepreneurs from a different region of the globe pitching their business ideas to Mr. Draper and VIP guest judges. Tim Draper is a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley known for investing in several "unicorns" such as Coinbase, Skype, Tesla, and Hotmail.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. .

SOURCE Meet the Drapers