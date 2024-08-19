Behind The Mystery Unveils Treatment In Wilson Disease With Cuviror® By Orphalan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wilson Disease, a rare, genetic disorder, hampers the body's ability to eliminate copper, leading to serious issues. Cuvrior® (trientine tetrahydrochloride) is the only FDA-approved in nearly 30 years.

This special episode of Behind the Mystery features insightful discussions with a dedicated physician, an advocacy leader, and a CEO whose company has pioneered the first FDA approved treatment for Wilson in nearly 30 years.

Mandy, diagnosed with Wilson Disease at a young age, shares her journey living with the condition on the show, addressing the challenges faced by patients in managing their treatment regimens and the need for more convenient options. In addition, Hepatologist Dr. Cheung delves into the complexities of Wilson Disease, including its genetic origins, symptoms, and the critical importance of early diagnosis, management, and adherence to treatment.

"I'm proud to be part of the 'Behind the Mystery' team, where we use our platform to raise awareness for the rare disease community. Our series underscored the immense challenges faced by patients, as well as the dedication of physicians, the pharmaceutical industry, and advocacy leaders to provide meaningful solutions to the community," said Senior Writer and Producer of Behind the Mystery, Brittany Cocilova. Our latest episode highlights Orphalan's commitment to developing the only FDA-approved therapy for Wilson Disease in nearly 30 years, showcasing the continued efforts to help patients living with and managing their rare disease.

Hosts Montel Williams and Olga Villaverde spotlight the Wilson Disease Association's (WDA) efforts to support patients, improve awareness, and facilitate access to developments. Rhonda Rowland, VP of the WDA, discusses the evolution of treatment options and the organization's role in fostering partnerships between patients, physicians, and the pharmaceutical industry.

"Orphalan has a tremendous commitment to educating not only the Wilson Disease community and the general public, but also physicians," says Rhonda Rowland, Vice President of Wilson Disease Association. "We've seen a partnership evolve between advocacy and the pharmaceutical industry which enables an open line of communication addressing

the unmet needs in our community."

Dr. Naseem Amin, CEO of Orphalan , details how Orphalan is addressing unmet needs in the patient community and emphasizes the importance of empathy in the pharmaceutical industry. CUVRIOR ®, a treatment marketed by Orphalan, offers a twice-daily dosing and is a non-refrigerated option for long-term maintenance therapy for Wilson Disease.

Behind the Mystery - Wilson Disease will air on Lifetime on August 19th and August 27th at 7:30 AM ET/PT and will remain on the website . By sharing these intimate narratives, the series aims to educate the public, inspire empathy, and advocate for better research, treatments, and support systems.

INDICATION

CUVRIOR is a copper chelator indicated for the treatment of adult patients with stable Wilson Disease who are de-coppered and tolerant to penicillamine.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION





Do not use

CUVRIOR if you are allergic to trientine or to any of the ingredients in CUVRIOR.



Your Wilson's Disease symptoms could get worse when you start treatment.

This could happen because too much copper is removed from the body in a short period of time. Your doctor may need to reduce your dose or stop CUVRIOR treatment.



Copper deficiency

may develop following treatment with CUVRIOR. Your doctor will do tests to monitor your urine and blood for copper.



Iron deficiency may develop while taking CUVRIOR. If this happens, your doctor may tell you to take iron supplements for a limited time.



Allergic reactions, such as a rash, have been reported with trientine, the active ingredient in CUVRIOR. If a rash or other allergic reaction occurs, stop taking CUVRIOR and get emergency medical help.

The most common side effects are pain in the abdomen, change in bowel habits, rash, hair loss (alopecia), and mood swings.



Take CUVRIOR at least 1 hour apart from any other oral medicine. Tell your doctor about all the medicines you're taking, including over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Avoid taking supplements when taking CUVRIOR. Taking CUVRIOR with mineral supplements (e.g., iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium) can reduce the effectiveness of CUVRIOR. If iron supplementation is necessary, take CUVRIOR at least 2 hours before or 2 hours after taking iron; for other mineral supplements (e.g., zinc, calcium, magnesium), take CUVRIOR at least 1 hour before or 2 hours after. Do not start or stop any medicines while taking CUVRIOR without talking to your doctor.



These are not all the possible side effects of CUVRIOR. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs. Contact Orphalan at 1-800-961-8320 or

[email protected]

or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or

medwatc .



Please see full Prescribing Information at:

About Behind the Mystery:

Behind the MysteryTM is the first and only television series dedicated to raising awareness about rare and genetic diseases through powerful patient storytelling. Each episode delves into the personal journeys of individuals and families affected by these conditions, highlighting their struggles, triumphs, and daily realities. By sharing these intimate narratives, the series aims to educate the public, inspire empathy, and advocate for better research, treatments, and support systems. Behind the Mystery not only sheds light on the medical aspects of rare diseases but also celebrates the resilience and strength of the human spirit. Join us weekday mornings on Lifetime®.

About Orphalan



Orphalan is an international orphan drug development and commercialization company headquartered in Paris. Founded in 2011, the company develops innovative therapies for people living with rare and debilitating diseases. Our trientine tetrahydrochloride product for the treatment of Wilson disease is approved and available in more than 20 countries, branded as CUPRIOR® in EU, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Columbia and China, and as CUVRIOR® in the United States. For more information visit

and follow us on LinkedIn.

