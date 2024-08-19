Carenu Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognized for decreasing social risk among Black and Hispanic individuals by 31% and 33%, CareNu leads in equity

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareNu, a data-driven healthcare organization committed to delivering accessible, affordable and high-quality care, announced today that it has earned Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This recognition highlights CareNu's leadership in the health equity space and the transformative improvements in health outcomes achieved for patients through ASSURITY DCE, its ACO REACH care model offering for individuals facing advanced age and complex medical conditions.

"NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation illustrates CareNu's steadfast commitment to addressing healthcare equity and disparities," said Paola Bianchi Delp, president of CareNu. "While others took a gradual, test-the-waters approach, CareNu fully committed to health equity, and it paid off. Through advanced population health analysis and predictive analytics, we reach patients earlier, bringing together the often-fragmented spheres of healthcare into one cohesive system. At CareNu, we're leading the way to a more equitable healthcare future and we're grateful for NCQA's efforts in recognizing organizations that are making a difference."

CareNu's comprehensive approach to medical care addresses the factors that impact patients' day-to-day lives. Using data collection and analytics tools, ASSURITY DCE has developed a Social Determinant of Health (SDOH) framework that builds a complete picture of patient needs and risks, allowing it to individualize care for each patient. The predictive model uses machine learning algorithms to identify patients who are at a higher risk within a specific time frame, prompting healthcare providers to reach out to patients proactively for periodic care assessments, rather than waiting for individuals to identify issues and schedule visits themselves.

Prioritizing health equity,

ASSURITY DCE achieved a 31% decrease in social risk among Black individuals, a 33% decrease in social risk among Hispanics individuals and a 35% decrease in total social risk scores from 2022-2024. Other milestones include a 52% reduction in emergency room visits for all patients between 2021-2023, as well as a 61% reduction in hospitalizations over that same period.

"Earning Health Equity Accreditation shows that an organization is making a breakthrough in providing excellent health care to diverse populations. I congratulate any organization for achieving this level of distinction," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in health care is essential to improving the quality of care overall."

The

NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation evaluates how well an organization complies with standards in the following areas: organizational readiness; race/ethnicity, language, gender identity and sexual orientation; access to and availability of language services; practitioner network cultural responsiveness; culturally and linguistically appropriate services programs; and efforts to reduce reducing health care disparities. Of the more than 1,100 health plans accredited by NCQA,

less than 200

have received the health equity accreditation.

To learn more about

CareNu

About CareNu

CareNu is a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to revolutionize care for the medically vulnerable and their families. CareNu is at the forefront of a new healthcare approach in America by leveraging data and resources to optimize the patient experience and care delivery model. The organization also operates several at-home primary care entities, a health plan and numerous global risk initiatives. It operates on a value-based care model and encompasses the entire health ecosystem for chronic illness care.

CareNu is a subsidiary of Chapters Health System, a collective of advanced illness companies including 10 hospices, behavioral health services, PACE centers and a pharmacy company. CareNu embraces innovation to transform the patient-family experience. To discover the future of healthcare, visit .

About

NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at href="" rel="nofollow" com/NCQA and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/ncqa .

