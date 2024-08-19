(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the Women's National Association (WNBA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the WNBA 2024, including a look at the competitions sponsorship, attendances and tickets, landscape, social media following, and team sponsorship analysis.

ESPN's media rights deal with the association covers the 2016-17 to 2024-25 season, worth an estimated $27 million annually. The US national network CBS, owned by Paramount Global, also offers coverage of eight games per season on the main CBS broadcast network, with another 12 to be shown through the CBS Sports dedicated outlets. The network's two-year deal, which commenced in 2024, has an estimated annual value of $10 million. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, TNT Sports have the media rights to broadcast at least 16 regular season games per campaign.

The 2024 WNBA's top sponsorship deal in terms of annual value is the league's eight-year kit supplier deal with Nike, worth $125 million annually. Emirates have the third most lucrative annual agreement in place with the league, of all the 2024 new sponsors of the WNBA. The two-and-a-half-year partnership is worth $65 million annually, which allows the airline to serve as the league's global airline partner and the title sponsor of the in-season NBA Cup competition. The smallest annual partnership for the 2024 WNBA season is Deloitte's five-year deal, worth 0.5 million annually. The agreement allows the professional services firm to serve as the official professional services provider of the WNBA.

The annual value of the sponsorship deals that have been agreed by WNBA franchises is $54.48 million. The analyst estimates that Phoenix Mercury will receive the most from sponsors across the 2024 season. Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm are estimated to receive the smallest income from sponsorship partners according to the analyst. The restaurant sector is the most prominent with 46 deals across the WNBA teams.

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the league. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of WNBA 2024, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Analysis



WNBA 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the United States

WNBA 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World Case Study: Is the WNBA set to seek its own media agreements?

3. Sponsorship Analysis



Overview

WNBA 2024 Sponsorship Landscape

WNBA 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown Caser Study: Emirates and the WNBA

4. Team Sponsorship Analysis



Overview

Deal Volume by Team

Annual Deal Value by Team Sector Volume- Sector Value

5. Kit Supplier

WNBA Kit Supplier

6. Jersey Sponsorship



WNBA 2024 Front-of-Shirt Deals

WNBA 2024 Front-of-Shirt Breakdown

WNBA 2024 Front-of-Shirt Sponsors

Sector Breakdown

WNBA 2024 Patch Sponsorship

WNBA 2024 Patch Sponsorship Breakdown

2024 WNBA Patch Sponsorship Sector Breakdown

7. Player Profile



Player Profile Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

8. Team Analysis



Eastern Conference Western Conference

9. WNBA Arenas

Overview

10. Social Media



Large Comparison Team Comparison

11. 2024 Commissioner's Cup Prize Money



2024 Commissioner's Cup Standings 2024 Commissioner's Cup Prize Money

12. Appendix

Companies Featured



ESPN

Nike

Mortgage Matchup

PepsiCo

Emirates

CarMax

UChicago Medicine

Bally Corporation

McDonald's

Webull

Gatorade

Robinhood

Emory Healthcare Yale New Haven Health

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900