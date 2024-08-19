(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 Marks the 70th year of the MDA and IAFF partnership.

New York, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) kick off more than 420 Fill the Boot events to raise lifesaving funds throughout Day weekend in over 40 states. The funds raised by more than 349,000 IAFF members and their affiliates across the country go towards MDA's mission for scientific and clinical research and care for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), and related neuromuscular diseases.

Online donations, which may be made at mda.org/ftb will continue as fire fighters take to the streets in communities across the country with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to support the mission.

"Since 1954, fire fighters have been dedicated to Filling the Boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. That commitment is as important today as it was 70 years ago. While we have made significant progress for those living with neuromuscular disease, IAFF members remain steadfast in our mission to support MDA families, one dollar at a time. Labor Day Weekend brings fire fighters together across the country to raise essential funds in their communities through Fill the Boot drives. We will continue answering the call and do our part to help MDA find new treatments and improve access to care for those it serves," said IAFF General President Edward Kelly .

The partnership between MDA and IAFF spans 70 years, beginning in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found. To date, fire fighters nationwide have raised over $700 million over nearly seven decades. The funds raised by IAFF have led to breakthroughs in research and many FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases, in addition to access to treatments and care from day one, and through newborn screening and other advocacy efforts.

"We are profoundly grateful to our dedicated partners at IAFF and eagerly anticipate the kick-off of hundreds of Fill the Boot events in communities across the country this Labor Day weekend. September marks the beginning of National Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month, a pivotal time for this cherished tradition. The funds raised by Fill the Boot have not only provided the 'best week of the year' at MDA Summer Camp for children and young adults living with neuromuscular disease but have also fueled groundbreaking scientific and clinical breakthroughs. Our MDA Care Center Network and MDA Gene Therapy Support Network staff are diligently guiding families through transformative gene therapy. Moreover, this funding has led to even more FDA-approved treatments for various neuromuscular diseases just this year alone. The urgency of our mission has never been greater, and we must continue to push forward with even more determination," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO, MDA .

When communities across the country stop for a fire fighter to Fill the Boot, MDA funds the mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate to empower people diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases to live longer, more independent lives.

Watch/download the Public Service Announcement (PSA) 'Answering the Call' here .

Ken Sutcliffe dedicated his career to saving lives as a U.S. Army veteran and as a fire fighter. He never thought one day he'd be fighting for his own. In 'Answering the Call,' a new PSA from MDA, you will meet Ken who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Thanks to MDA, he and many others like him are receiving the treatment and care they need to live longer and love stronger. Air 'Answering the Call' today and help MDA lead the way in accelerating research and advancing care in your local community.

About the IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is the driving force behind nearly every advance in the fire and emergency services in the 21st century. With headquarters in Washington, D.C, and Ottawa, Ontario, the IAFF represents more than 349,000 full-time professional fire fighters and paramedics in more than 3,500 affiliates. IAFF members protect more than 85 percent of the population in communities throughout the United States and Canada. The IAFF is also one of the most active lobbying organizations in Washington, D.C. The IAFF Political Action Committee, FIREPAC, is among the top one-half of one percent of all federally registered PACs in the country.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

