North America Green Buildings Industry Report 2024 Featuring Fluor Corporation, Tutor Perini Corp, WSP Global, And The Walsh Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Buildings in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American green buildings recorded revenues of $109.0 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2018 and 2023.

Green Buildings in North America profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Green buildings focus on designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining structures in a way that is environmentally responsible and resource-efficient. The aim is to reduce the negative impact of buildings on the environment and human health while enhancing energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor air quality, and overall sustainability.

In 2023, the non-residential segment dominated the market, generating $73.6 billion, which represents 67.6% of the market's total value. The North American green buildings market experienced an 8.7% growth in 2023, driven by increased construction activities and efforts to reduce carbon emissions associated with building construction.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the green buildings market in North America

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the green buildings market in North America

Leading company profiles reveal details of key green buildings market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the North America green buildings market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the North America green buildings market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the North America green buildings market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the North America green buildings market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up North America's green buildings market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do leading players follow?

7.3. What are the strengths of the leading players?

7.4. What have been the most recent market developments?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Fluor Corporation

8.2. Tutor Perini Corp

8.3. WSP Global Inc

8.4. The Walsh Group

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900