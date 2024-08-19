(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise of and smart practices is contributing to the demand for advanced safety switches that can integrate with sophisticated machinery and control systems. Pune, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Switches Analysis: “As per the SNS Insider Research, The Safety Switches size was estimated at US$ 1.46 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.20 Billion by 2032 and growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Safety Switches Market Surge Fuelled by Rising Workplace Safety Standards and Automation Needs Safety Switches Market size is growing considerably with the rising need for safe and efficient working environments. Industries with high-risk factor have a rising demand for safety switches, implying such switches play a vital role in protecting the workers and their machinery. In hazardous areas, there is a huge risk of accidents happening or machinery being prone to failure hence the ideal need of a safe switch to cater to such situations. The ever-increasing demand for automation in industrial setups has raised the need for these switches. Automations that are set to perform duties tend to need a high level of functionality and they also require these switches so that they can function without their respective accidents. The need for safety switches is on the rise with the global rise of fire accidents. Energy efficiency levels are emphasized today and the popularity of electric cars has contributed to more safety switches being installed in the charging stations. With the benefits of safeguarding expensive machines and human operators, the market is set to expand further. There has been an emerging order for emergency stop switches, as they facilitate the quickness with which the machinery can be turned off in case of emergencies. Expansion of the market is also facilitated by the rising urge to go along with the workplace safety standards, which call for the use of the safety switches.





General Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell

Siemens

ABB

Eaton

Honeywell

Omron

Pilz

SICK Other Players Safety Switches Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.46 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.20 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The market is being driven towards growth due to the increased emphasis on workplace safety and regulations requiring the mandatory use of safety switches in different infrastructures and hazardous environments.

. The increasing intricacy of industrial operations that involve developing sturdy safety switches is fueling the market's expansion.

Non-Contact Safety Switches Dominate the Market in 2023, with Oil & Gas Sector Leading in Adoption

By Product Type

The Non-contact Safety Switch segment dominated the Safety Switches Market in 2023, accounting for over 62% of the market share. Non-contact safety switches are highly valued for their ability to complete or break electrical circuits without the need for physical conductive contacts. This feature makes them particularly suitable for protecting personnel in hazardous areas during various operational activities. These switches are favored for their longevity, minimal maintenance requirements, and resistance to shocks and vibrations. Additionally, their tamper-proof nature enhances their reliability in critical applications, making them the preferred choice across industries.

By Vertical

The Oil & Gas sector led the Safety Switches Market in 2023, capturing more than 20% of the market share. The sector's dominance is attributed to the critical need to prevent overspill or run-dry scenarios, which can lead to catastrophic outcomes. Safety switches are essential in detecting even the smallest amounts of liquid, preventing costly damage, service disruptions, and downtime. The ability of safety switches to mitigate risks associated with explosions and faults in the oil and gas industry underscores their importance, driving their widespread adoption in this sector.

Safety Switches Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type



Contact Switch Non-contact Switch

By Safety System



Emergency Shutdown Systems

High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems

Burner Management Systems

Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems Turbomachinery Control Systems

By Vertical



Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Metal & Mining

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Packaging

Commercial Others

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Safety Switches Market in 2023, While North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the Safety Switches Market in 2023, holding over 32% of the market share. The region's dominance is driven by rapid industrialization, which has led to a surge in demand for machinery and equipment, consequently increasing the need for safety solutions such as safety switches. The growing adoption of automation across industries in Asia-Pacific has made machinery more complex, necessitating enhanced safety measures, including the use of safety switches. Additionally, governments in the region are enforcing strict safety regulations in industries and commercial establishments to prevent loss of life and property, further boosting the demand for safety switches.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the Safety Switches Market, following closely behind Asia-Pacific. The region's growth is fueled by the adoption of emerging technologies, innovation, and significant investments in infrastructure. The stringent safety regulations and high levels of automation in North America, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, have increased the demand for advanced safety switches. The region's focus on improving workplace safety and compliance with regulatory standards is expected to continue driving market growth.

Recent Developments

In June 2023: Schneider Electric released a new version of its flagship Square D safety switch offer by bringing new features and refreshed design to the trusted offering. The new VisiPacT heavy duty safety switch (30-200A) includes new standard features such as a viewing window, hook stick handle, QR code for quick access to information, and touch safe barriers.

Key Takeaways



The increasing focus on workplace safety and regulatory compliance is driving the demand for safety switches, providing businesses with reliable solutions to protect workers and equipment.

Innovations in safety switch technology, such as wireless and IoT-enabled devices, are creating new opportunities for market growth, offering greater flexibility and real-time monitoring capabilities.

The rise in electric vehicle adoption and the corresponding need for EV charging infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the Safety Switches Market.

The oil & gas and industrial automation sectors are key drivers of market expansion, with safety switches playing a critical role in preventing accidents and ensuring operational efficiency. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to rapid industrialization and strict safety regulations, while North America is the fastest-growing region, driven by technological innovation and stringent safety standards.

