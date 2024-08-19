Creatio And Conexxia Partner To Accelerate Business Automation With No-Code And A Maximum Degree Of Freedom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new partnership aims to enhance customer experience with intelligent and unlimited no-code customization

BOSTON, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Conexxia , a global consulting firm that specializes in end-to-end IT solutions. The new partnership is aimed at elevating customer experience through intelligent automation with unlimited no-code customisation.With operations across Australia, India, Europe and the UK, Conexxia specializes in delivering high-impact, transformational programs and innovative solutions to address complex business challenges faced by organizations today. Conexxia thrives in leveraging the latest technology innovations to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and elevate customer experiences.“Conexxia stands for passion and purpose, powered by human ingenuity, in delivering digital transformation programs. Our partnership with Creatio, supported by our esteemed clientele across both public and private sector organizations, highlights our proven track record of delivering high-quality business outcomes faster,” said Michalis Kostikoglou, Managing Director at Conexxia.Creatio offerings include an AI-powered no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio's composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components."We are excited to partner with Conexxia to bring intelligent automation and unlimited no-code customization to organizations worldwide," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. "Together, we will empower businesses to enhance their customer experiences, streamline operations, and achieve faster, high-quality business outcomes."About ConexxiaConexxia is an Australian-owned global technology consulting firm with operations across Australia, India, Europe and the UK. Recognised as one of Australia's Top Consulting firms, Conexxia specialises in delivering high-impact, transformational programs and innovative solutions to address complex business challenges faced by organisations.For more information, please visit .About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

