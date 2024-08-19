QT Aerospace Appoints Industry Veteran Mark W. Lindley As Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dallas-based airframe composite repair station, QT Aerospace appoints Mark W. Lindley as Vice President

- Mark W. Lindley, Vice PresidentDALLAS, TX, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- QT Aerospace is proud to announce the appointment of Mark W. Lindley as the new Vice President. With a distinguished career spanning over two and a half decades in the industry, Lindley brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and leadership to QT Aerospace.Lindley's extensive background includes significant roles in sales, operations, and executive management. His impressive track record in improving operational efficiency, driving strategic growth, and fostering innovation aligns perfectly with QT Aerospace's mission to deliver top-tier airframe composite repair services."I am honored to join QT Aerospace and look forward to leading and building QT Aerospace into a best-in-class FAA Repair Station. I am excited to work with the Team to further enhance our service offerings and expand our market presence," said Lindley.QT Aerospace, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a newly established FAA Repair Station specializing in comprehensive airframe composite and structures repair solutions.QT Aerospace will focus on Quick Turns with assured quality for commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft markets, providing advanced repair services that ensure the highest standards of aircraft maintenance and reliability."We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Lindley to our executive team. His vast experience and proven leadership in the aviation and aftermarket sectors will steer the growth of QT Aerospace" says Renee' Caputi, CEO of QT Aerospace. "Mark's appointment reflects our commitment to excellence and our strategic vision for the future."Prior to joining QT Aerospace, Lindley has served in senior-level sales and marketing positions with leading aftermarket organizations such as Applied Aerodynamics (now Spirit Aerosystems), AirReady MRO and, 630 Aerospace, establishing strong relationships with OEMs, airlines and, MROs across the industry, and a track record of revenue growth through team-oriented customer relations.As Vice President, Lindley will oversee the company's operations, strategic initiatives, and business development efforts, ensuring that QT Aerospace remains at the forefront of the aviation repair industry. Lindley and QT Aerospace have entered into a representation agreement with JETRep-DFW to represent QT Aerospace at strategic airline and MRO accounts.For more information, please contact:Communications DepartmentQT AerospacePhone: (469) 828-5500About QT AerospaceQT Aerospace is a premier provider of airframe composite repair solutions, renowned for its commitment to excellence in the aviation industry. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, QT Aerospace specializes in delivering cutting-edge repair services that uphold the highest standards of quality and safety.With a focus on enhancing aircraft maintenance and reliability, QT Aerospace serves a diverse clientele within the regional aircraft market. The company's expertise in advanced composite repair techniques ensures that every aircraft serviced meets rigorous industry standards, contributing to improved performance and extended aircraft life.

