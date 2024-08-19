Invite: Seminar On Solving Grand Challenges With Transdisciplinary Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marvin Cheung, Chair, Global Consortium for Systems Research (GCSR)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grand challenges are wicked problems characterized by their global scope, high significance, and potential to be solvable. Potential to be solvable is important to emphasize. As Churchman remarked in 1968:“In principle, we have the technological capability of adequately feeding, sheltering [... and] providing adequate medical care [... as well as] sufficient education for every inhabitant of the world.” Why are we stuck here and how do we move forward?In 2001, Sholz and Marks observed:“universities have departments, the real world has problems”. Critics have faulted some approaches to sustainable development with reducing (and institutionalizing the neglect of) vital parts of a social problem, and failing to adequately include implementation knowledge. This seminar will help participants confidently navigate these demands through transdisciplinary research (TDR). TDR is when researchers work jointly with non-academic stakeholders across disciplinary boundaries towards a problem-solving, common-good oriented, mutual learning, and comprehensive approach to complex sustainable development problems.Through a range of readings, case discussions, assignments, and an optional 1:1 tutorial, this 10-week seminar offered by the Global Consortium for Systems Research (GCSR) is designed to help global leaders of today and tomorrow confidently combine transdisciplinary research methods with systems concepts to solve grand challenges. More specifically, it is designed to help participants: apply cutting-edge systems concepts, understand the transdisciplinary research process, identify creative pathways to solve grand challenges, and reflect on the future of social impact as well as leadership.The seminar is taught by Marvin Cheung, GCSR Chair. It uses his free, open access book as a core text, "5 Ideas from Global Diplomacy : System-wide Transformation Methods to Close the Compliance Gap and Advance the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals" (Ground Zero Books LLC 2024). His book has recently made #1 Hot New Release in International Relations and #4 Hot New Release in Social Science Research on Amazon U.S.Join us online - lead confidently in the social impact space and be part of the global movement for a system-wide transformation. Find out more !

