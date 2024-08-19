ITURAN PRESENTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN ) today announced its consolidated results for the second quarter 2024.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2024



Number of subscribers reached 2,329,000, adding a net 38,000 in the second quarter.

Revenue of $84.9 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Net income increased to $13.1 million, up by 7% year-over-year.

EBITDA grew to $23.1 million, a 6% increase year-over-year.

Operating cash flow of $22.9 million. The Board declared a dividend of $8 million or $0.39 per share, in line with the Company's dividend policy.

Guidance for 2024

Overall, looking ahead to 2024, management reiterates its expectations for continued revenue and profit growth, adding approximately 35,000 to 40,000, net new subscribers per each quarter throughout 2024.

From a financial perspective, full-year 2024 EBITDA expectations continue to be between $90-95 million and 2025 EBITDA is targeted to surpass $100 million. The current guidance assumes that the exchange rates in the geographies in which Ituran operate do not worsen against the US dollar, and the current global macro-economic situation and the political situation in Israel do not materially deteriorate.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said , "We are pleased with our second quarter results with continued solid growth in the subscriber base and ongoing strong financial performance. Our business remains fundamentally strong and showed accelerated growth in our geographies, when measured in local currency terms. The strong dollar appreciation in the quarter prevented these solid growth rates from being reflected fully in our financial results. Overall, our performance show ongoing solid demand growth for our broad location-based products and telematic services, and especially increased traction from many of our new initiatives."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky , "Looking ahead, we remain on track for 2024. Given our ongoing success, we are happy to reward our shareholders with a high level of dividend for their ongoing support of our company."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $84.9 million, a 4% increase compared with revenues of $81.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

It is noted that the strengthening of the US dollar in the second quarter versus the various local currencies in which Ituran operates in, impacted the revenues when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 6% year-over-year.

71% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 29% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $60.4 million, an increase of 2% over the second quarter 2023 revenues. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 5% year-over-year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,329,000 by the end of June 2024, marking an increase of 38,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $24.5 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew by 10% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $39.8 million (46.9% of revenues), a 3% increase compared with gross profit of $38.7 million (47.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 5% year-over-year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 58.2%, compared to 57.3% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 18.9% in the quarter, compared with 21.0% in the second quarter of last year. The variance in the gross margin on products between quarters was due to the change in product mix sold between the quarters.

Operating income for the quarter was $17.7 million (20.9% of revenues), representing a 7% increase compared to $16.6 million (20.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, operating income grew 10% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $23.1 million (27.2% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with EBITDA of $21.8 million (26.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew 9% year-over-year.

Financial income for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared with $0.3 million in the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $13.1 million (15.5% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 7% compared to $12.2 million (15.0% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.61 in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, net income grew 10% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.9 million.

On the balance sheet , as of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $63.3 million and debt of $0.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $63.1 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.6 million and debt of $0.6 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.0 million, as of year-end 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend for the quarter of $8 million, in line with the Company's dividend policy. This dividend is the same as that of the prior quarter and 60% increased over that of the year-ago quarter.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, Monday, August 19, 2024 at 9am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

