UNITED HATZALAH OF ISRAEL MIGRATED TO THE CLOUD FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH CARBYNE's APEX -THE GAME-CHANGING PLATFORM FOR EMERGENCY CALL CENTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne ®,

a global leader in public safety technology, announced that United Hatzalah, the largest independent fully volunteer emergency medical service organization in Israel has just completed the process of upgrading its infrastructure to APEX, a NextGen 911, cloud-native emergency response solution.

Being born in the cloud, the implementation of Carbyne APEX will help strengthen United Hatzalah's emergency response operating systems, designed to make them more robust, reliable, and scalable. Improved emergency call-taking ultimately enhances the safety and security of the community. As a cloud-based solution, Carbyne APEX automatically updates to provide United Hatzalah with up-to-date technology.

Carbyne APEX is an all-in-one platform that offers live video, silent chat, and real-time location and a full suite of AI-powered features providing critical and streamlined data to emergency responders which can allow for better informed decision making and resolution. Carbyne APEX's AI-based solutions can be used to manage incoming calls from bystanders so telecommunicators can focus on answering emergency calls, for more efficient and effective caller response during peak times.

United Hatzalah teams will use the Carbyne APEX platform to enable live video transmission from the caller to receive real-time footage of the incident, improve the accuracy of the caller's location, to correspond with the caller in chat, and more. These capabilities are delivered without the need to download an app, by clicking on a link sent to the caller's phone, which is available only during the call.

"As part of the lessons learned since October 7th, we're transforming the way we deal with emergency response, to improve our ability to save lives and keep our communities safe," said Dubi Maisel, Deputy Director General of Operations, United Hatzalah. "Transitioning to a cloud-based solution equips us with advanced emergency communication capabilities and the flexibility to operate from anywhere. Our volunteers can now receive calls, access real-time data, and provide assistance instructions remotely."

"Carbyne is dedicated to delivering innovative communication solutions that transform the way emergency call centers operate to save lives," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "It is more important than ever for all of us to take responsibility for the safety of our communities. We are proud to contribute to this mission through our technology. We commend United Hatzalah's leadership for their unwavering commitment to providing their thousands of employees and volunteers with a modern, efficient, and reliable work environment, and improving responses during emergencies."

About United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah was established in 2006 as an organization based on volunteers whose goal is to provide initial and professional medical response to save lives. The organization currently has over 6,500 volunteers active across Israel and is approved as an official emergency support body by the Ministry of Health. The volunteers are scattered within the Israel population and include Jews, Arabs, secular, ultra-Orthodox, men and women, Some of them are active in the organization as part of their civil service. United Hatzalah volunteers do not charge for the treatment of the sick and wounded, and are active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Saturdays and holidays.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne .

SOURCE Carbyne Ltd.