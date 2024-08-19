Saudi Red Sea International Company inks USD175M contract for Trojina Dam staff camp in NEOM

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Red Sea International, a leading Saudi construction company, announced that it has secured a major contract with Webleed S.p.A. for the development of a staff camp related to the Trojena Dam project, which is a central element of the expansive NEOM initiative. Valued at 658 million riyals (approximately USD 175.35 million) excluding VAT, the contract covers a 12-month period. This substantial agreement includes the design, manufacture, supply, and installation of prefabricated buildings, which will accommodate residential units and essential facilities such as a mosque, dining halls, a medical clinic, and a gym. Additionally, the contract encompasses the necessary civil works required to set up the staff camp.



The execution of the project will occur in two phases, as detailed in the announcement made to the Saudi Stock Exchange. The first phase is slated to begin immediately, while the second phase will proceed subject to the client's approval and adherence to the agreed contractual terms. This phased approach ensures that the project aligns with both the development schedule and the requirements set forth by the client. The staff camp is a crucial component of the Trojena Dam project, contributing to the broader infrastructure development within the NEOM economic zone.



This development highlights the ongoing progress and significant investment in the NEOM initiative, reflecting the ambitious nature of the urban transformation efforts in the region. By securing this contract, Red Sea International demonstrates its role in advancing the NEOM project's infrastructure, essential for supporting the various elements of this transformative venture. The establishment of the staff camp is a key step in preparing for the larger objectives of the Trojena Dam project and the overall NEOM development.



