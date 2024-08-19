General Staff: 145 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 145 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian took place on the front lines, with the situation in the Pokrovsk sector being the hottest.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Monday, August 19, Ukrinform reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five on the positions of Ukrainian units and towns and villages with eight missiles and 79 air strikes, dropping 106 guided aerial bombs, and firing over 4,600 times, including 159 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out air strikes in the areas of Holyshivske, Yunakivka, Basivka, Bilopillia in the Sumy region; Mala Vovcha, Starytsia, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region; Dachne, Nove, Druzhba, Toretsk, Nelipivka, New York, Vozdvyzhenka, Tarasivka, Kalynove, Mykhailivka, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Makarivka, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region; Dolynka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Lvove, Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile troops and artillery conducted 17 strikes on Russian concentration areas, destroying an artillery system, two air defense systems, three command posts, four radars and two other important facilities.

In the Kharkiv sector, there were three battles near Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attacked 20 times. The Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kolesnykivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

In the Lyman sector, 20 combat clashes took place, in particular near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Novosadove and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, two combat engagements were recorded. The Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 14 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk secto r, Russians attacked 24 times near Zalizne, Toretsk, Biliaivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Novohrodivka, Zavitne, Skuchne and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of attacks was recorded near Vozdvyzhenka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove secto r, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped nine attacks near Paraskoviivka, Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian invaders attacked four times, in particular in the direction of Vodiane and Rozdolne.

In the Dnipro River sector , enemy troops made four assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units, but were unsuccessful.

The situation remained unchanged in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors .

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups' formation were recorded.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russians maintain a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from their territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already exceeded 600,000 soldiers.

