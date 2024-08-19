Russian Army Kills Three Civilians, Injures Nine More In Donetsk Region In Past Day
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were killed and nine more were injured as the Russian army shelled the Donetsk region on Sunday, August 18.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On August 18, Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Myrnohrad and Toretsk. Nine more people were injured in the region,” Filashkin wrote.
Read also:
Three wounded as invaders shell 17 settlements in Kherson
region in past 24 hours
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,164 people have been killed and 5,675 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, on the evening of August 18, the Russian army shelled the village of Rozlyv of the Velyka Novosilka community in the Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding another one.
MENAFN19082024000193011044ID1108575685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.