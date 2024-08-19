Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Three Enemy Ammo Depots, Hideouts In Serebryansky Forest
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Serebryansky forest, soldiers from the Pomsta brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine used multiple launch rocket systems to destroy three enemy ammunition depots and hideouts.
The Pomsta brigade announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“Three ammunition depots, enemy positions and infantry were destroyed: four wounded occupiers - the work of the Pomsta MLRS teams,” the post reads.
The Pomsta brigade emphasized that border guards from the fire support unit successfully deployed rocket artillery against the enemy in the Serebryansky forest.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Sicheslav paratroopers showed the destruction of two Russian Grad BM-21 MLRS in the Pokrovsk sector.
Photo: SBGSU
MENAFN19082024000193011044ID1108575684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.