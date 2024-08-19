Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Three Enemy Ammo Depots, Hideouts In Serebryansky Forest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Serebryansky forest, from the Pomsta brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine used multiple launch rocket systems to destroy three enemy ammunition depots and hideouts.

The Pomsta brigade announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Three ammunition depots, enemy positions and infantry were destroyed: four wounded occupiers - the work of the Pomsta MLRS teams,” the post reads.

The Pomsta brigade emphasized that border guards from the fire support unit successfully deployed rocket artillery against the enemy in the Serebryansky forest.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Sicheslav paratroopers showed the destruction of two Russian Grad BM-21 MLRS in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: SBGSU