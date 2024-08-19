Russian Army Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Kozacha Lopan, Leaving Over 1,000 Consumers Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 19, the Russian attacked Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region, damaging two private houses and affecting the infrastructure.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, wrote this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

No casualties have been reported, the regional governor noted.

According to Viacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi city military administration, the Russian army hit the energy infrastructure, leaving Kozacha Lopan, Nova Kozacha, Tsupivka and Dubivka without electricity, which is more than 1,000 households.

According to Syniehubov, on August 18, Russians shelled Kupiansk three times. A 52-year-old woman sustained an explosive wound. Houses and outbuildings caught fire as a result of the shelling.

In the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, the Russian shelling damaged three five-story residential buildings, premises and equipment of community redevelopment companies.

In the village of Sobolivka, Kupiansk district, the grass ignited as a result of the shelling.

Near the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, coniferous litter burned over an area of nine hectares as a result of shelling.

In the village of Vilne, Izium district, the grass ignited as a result of the shelling. There was no information on casualties, noted Syniehubov.

According to the regional governor, three combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk and Lyptsi in the last day. Two enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian army's defensive lines 16 times yesterday, in particular near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Twelve battles are over, four are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 17, Russian troops shelled the private residential sector in Kozacha Lopan. Fires broke out in several households.