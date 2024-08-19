Russia Using ZNPP Territory As A Ground For Strikes On Nikopol Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is blackmailing the world with the threat of a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, storing military equipment and ammunition on the territory of the nuclear power and using it as a launching ground for strikes on Nikopol and other communities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia is blackmailing the world with the threat of a catastrophe at the ZNPP. It is using the plant's territory as a launching ground for on Nikopol and other nearby communities, and it is storing military equipment and ammunition on the territory of the ZNPP. Only the return of the plant to Ukrainian control will ensure full compliance with all safety standards and normalize the situation around the ZNPP,” Zelensky stated.

He recalled that for more than two years, Russian occupiers have been controlling the largest nuclear power plant in Europe-the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Invariably, the Russian presence poses a fundamental threat to the radiation safety of Ukraine, all of Europe, and the world.

Drone blast reported nearNPP - IAEA

“For decades, Ukraine has maintained the highest level of safety at its nuclear facilities and will continue to do so. However, this requires an end to Russia's criminal presence at the ZNPP,” the President noted.

As reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) noted in its report that a drone strike hit the road around the ZNPP site perimeter.