Russia Redeploys 5,000 Troops To Kursk Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian forces' operation in the Kursk region continues to force Russia to redeploy from other sectors of the front.

This is said in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces have redeployed additional forces to Kursk Oblast since the first week of the Ukrainian incursion and have likely redeployed more than 5,000 personnel to Kursk Oblast overall,” the analysts said.

In particular, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that elements of the Russian 200th Motorized Rifle Brigade also arrived in the Kursk region as of August 15, and ISW has observed elements of the brigade fighting near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, in recent months.

In addition, the Russian "Tigr" Battalion of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade (Pacific Fleet) announced on August 17 that elements of the battalion are deploying to the Kursk region. ISW observed elements of the "Tigr" Battalion operating near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, as of July 31.

ISW notes that the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region continues to force Russia to redeploy forces from elsewhere in the theater, and likely subsequent phases of fighting within Russia will require more Russian manpower and materiel commitments to the area.

As Ukrinform reported, the offensive operation of the Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of more than a thousand square kilometers of the Kursk region with dozens of settlements.