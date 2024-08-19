Russian Invaders Leave Unique Biosphere Reserve In Ukraine“Almost Destroyed” - Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, chief of the Kherson regional military administration, says Russian invaders have looted and almost destroyed the Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve in Kherson region and are removing animals from the area to Russia.

The official spoke in an interview with RBC-Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"They are destroying it. The latest news I heard was that they were removing animals to Crimea and Russia. That is, we can say that the reserve no longer exists. They've looted it thoroughly," Prokudin informed.

The Askania-Nova reserve has been under Russian occupation since Day 1 of the full-scale Russian invasion. The Ukrainian staff had performed their duties until late March 2023, after which the occupation authorities seized full control over the site.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, four criminal proceedings have been initiated into the illegal removal of animals from the Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve. Damage incurred is estimated at over UAH 60 million.

The reserve maintained and conserved native steppe habitat and endemic species while also caring for rare and exotic animal species from around the world.