Kursk Raid: Ukraine's Army Keeps Replenishing POW Swap Fund
8/19/2024 9:25:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) While Ukraine's Ground Forces are advancing deeper into Russia's Kursk region, they continue replenishing the prisoner-of-war exchange fund, capturing more Russian servicemen.
That's according to the Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk , who made the statement via Telegram.
"Kursk axis. Ground Forces' units are successfully performing their tasks," the general wrote.
Pavliuk also noted that Ukrainian fighters continue to "replenish the exchange fund, which will allow us to quicker return our men and women from captivity."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces posted a raw video showing their mission to locate and eliminate enemy manpower in Kursk region.
Photo: Getty Images
