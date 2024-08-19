Germany Hands Ukraine Another Defense Aid Package
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has delivered another package of security assistance to Ukraine, which includes air defense equipment, drones, and auxiliary vehicles.
This follows from the updated list of security aid posted on the website of the federal Government, reports Ukrinform.
According to the update, Germany donated another IRIS-T SLS air defense launcher; 14,000 rounds of 155-mm projectiles; 10 surface drones; 26 Vector reconnaissance UAVs, six HMEE highly mobile backhoe loaders; and a Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle.
Read also:
Reports of Germany
's alleged suspension of military assistance to Ukraine are manipulative - MFA
The package also includes material for explosive ordnance disposal, 55,000 first-aid kits, small arms, etc.
It should be recalled that Germany remains Europe's largest supplier of security assistance to Ukraine.
MENAFN19082024000193011044ID1108575674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.