(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has delivered another package of security assistance to Ukraine, which includes air defense equipment, drones, and auxiliary vehicles.

This follows from the updated list of security aid posted on the website of the Government, reports Ukrinform.

According to the update, Germany donated another IRIS-T SLS air defense launcher; 14,000 rounds of 155-mm projectiles; 10 surface drones; 26 Vector reconnaissance UAVs, six HMEE highly mobile backhoe loaders; and a Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle.

Reports of's alleged suspension of military assistance to Ukraine are manipulative - MFA

The package also includes material for explosive ordnance disposal, 55,000 first-aid kits, small arms, etc.

It should be recalled that Germany remains Europe's largest supplier of security assistance to Ukraine.