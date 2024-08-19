British Intel Names Reasons Why Russia Blocks Signal, Youtube, Whatsapp

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian is blocking Signal and WhatsApp messengers, as well as disrupting the work of the YouTube hosting, in order to strengthen control over access to and information in the country.

That's according to a report by the UK of Defense referring to intelligence data, Ukrinform wrote.

The summary mentions Russian media reports of August 9 that the Roskomnadzor watchdog has blocked the encrypted messaging app Signal from use in the country. According to the official explanation, such a step intends to "prevent the use of the messenger for extremist or terrorist purposes."

Explaining complex things in simple words: Temporary maritime corridor, Putin's rule,blocking

Some commentators suggest that the ban on Signal is designed to prevent the spread of information about the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region, but the British Ministry of Defense considers this assumption highly unlikely.

Intelligence sources say Signal is used by many independent Russian journalists and opposition activists to evade the Russian government's pervasive system of electronic monitoring, most notably the FSB's System of Operational Investigative Measures (SORM).

"In this context the restriction on Telegram us likely intended to increase the ability of the Russian authorities to monitor and restrict the communications of private citizens hostile to the regime," the report reads.

Russians shooting fake videos about Kursk region with actors dressed in Ukraine Army uniform

Also, analysts noted that the prohibition of Signal came against the background of the Russian government's ban on independent media organizations, the disruption of the YouTube video hosting and the WhatsApp messenger - measures aimed at strengthening state control over access to mass media and information in Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 9, Russia restricted access to Signal, which now cannot be opened without a VPN or a blocking bypass mode.