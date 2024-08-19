Residents Of Pokrovsk Have Two Weeks To Evacuate As Russian Army Advances Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Given the speed of the advance of the Russian army, residents of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, have a week or two to evacuate.

Serhii Dobriak, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, said this on Free Europe/Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, as the Russian advances, the pace of evacuation from Pokrovsk has increased, with 500-600 people leaving the city every day.

Dobriak predicted that the forced evacuation of children would be introduced in the city this week.

"We had 13,700 children before the full-scale war. Now there are still 4,788 children left in the community, that is, a third still remain... I think that we will get to the point this week that we will also have forced transfer of children," he said.

According to him, approximately 60 percent of residents leave Pokrovsk on their own, using their vehicles. "Yesterday, 490 people left. Only 135 of them left by train. And the rest left in their vehicles, with things, with a trailer. We can safely drive at least 1,000 people. There are resources for this," he said.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook