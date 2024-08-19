عربي


Chairman Of State Committee Of Azerbaijan To Participate In G20 Interreligious Forum

8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM

Ulviyya Shahin

The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Chairman, Ramin Mammadov, will attend the G20 Interreligious Forum (IF20) in Brazil from August 19-22, Azernews reports.

The Forum's agenda covers critical global issues such as sustainable development, poverty and inequality, global governance reforms, conflict resolution, economic challenges, food security, and climate change.

Approximately 300 participants are expected.

Since its inception in 2014, the G20 Interfaith Forum has been a key platform for religious institutions and research institutes to address the UN's sustainable development goals.

AzerNews

