Chairman Of State Committee Of Azerbaijan To Participate In G20 Interreligious Forum
8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM
Ulviyya Shahin
The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations
Chairman, Ramin Mammadov, will attend the G20 Interreligious Forum
(IF20) in Brazil from August 19-22, Azernews
reports.
The Forum's agenda covers critical global issues such as
sustainable development, poverty and inequality, global governance
reforms, conflict resolution, economic challenges, food security,
and climate change.
Approximately 300 participants are expected.
Since its inception in 2014, the G20 Interfaith Forum has been a
key platform for religious institutions and research institutes to
address the UN's sustainable development goals.
