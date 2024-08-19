Azerbaijanis Dispatch Another Aid Package To Residents Of Russia's Kursk
8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM
Russian Azerbaijanis have sent another aid package to the
residents of the Kursk region, the local community leader Gasim
Karimov wrote on the social network, Azernews
reports.
The publication notes that Azerbaijanis of Russia did not stay
aside and from the first days began to help Kursk residents.
“The affliction united not indifferent citizens of different
nationalities and religions of our country. The humanitarian convoy
contained 56 items of various goods - bedding, food, hygiene
products, household chemicals, and others.
At present, we are preparing the next action to help the
residents of Kursk region,” the publication says.
