عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Russia Vladimir Putin Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

President Of Russia Vladimir Putin Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev


8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave, Azernews reports.

The Russıan President also placed flowers at the grave of renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575664


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search