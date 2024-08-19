President Of Russia Vladimir Putin Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin visited the
Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani
state, and laid a wreath at his grave, Azernews
reports.
The Russıan President also placed flowers at the grave of
renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
