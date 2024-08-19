Russian President Vladimir Putin Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who is on a
state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The Russian President paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes and
laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
