Russian President Vladimir Putin Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Russian President paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

AzerNews

