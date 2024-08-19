عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Official Welcome Ceremony Was Held For President Of Russia Vladimir Putin

Official Welcome Ceremony Was Held For President Of Russia Vladimir Putin


8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held for Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Russian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Russian President.

The national anthems of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state.

The Presidents posed together for photographs.

MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575661


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search