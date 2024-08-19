Official Welcome Ceremony Was Held For President Of Russia Vladimir Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held for Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Russian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Russian President.

The national anthems of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state.

The Presidents posed together for photographs.

