Azerbaijani Forces Thwart Reconnaissance Drone Attempt By Armenian Military


8/19/2024 9:25:30 AM

On August 19, around 09:50, Armenian armed forces attempted reconnaissance flights using a quadcopter from their positions near the Brun settlement in the Gorus district, targeting Azerbaijani Army positions across the border, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Army's vigilance led to the successful interception of the drone using specialized technical measures, which effectively neutralized the threat and redirected the drone away from the area.

