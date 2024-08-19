Azerbaijani Forces Thwart Reconnaissance Drone Attempt By Armenian Military
8/19/2024 9:25:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On August 19, around 09:50, Armenian armed forces attempted
reconnaissance flights using a quadcopter from their positions near
the Brun settlement in the Gorus district, targeting Azerbaijani
Army positions across the border, Azernews reports
citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijani Army's vigilance led to the successful
interception of the drone using specialized technical measures,
which effectively neutralized the threat and redirected the drone
away from the area.
