Russian President: Declaration On Allied Interaction Is Being Successfully Implemented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia is being successfully implemented,” Azernews reports, citing President of the Russian Federation Vladimir as he said during a limited-format meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Russian leader underlined, "Our relations are developing and being successfully implemented based on the Declaration we signed at the beginning of 2022. Your visit to Moscow this April has given a strong boost to the development of our bilateral relations. Our economic and trade relations are progressing successfully."