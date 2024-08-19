Russian President: Declaration On Allied Interaction Is Being Successfully Implemented
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and
Russia is being successfully implemented,”
Azernews reports, citing President of the Russian
Federation Vladimir Putin as he said during a limited-format
meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Russian leader underlined, "Our relations are developing and
being successfully implemented based on the Declaration we signed
at the beginning of 2022. Your visit to Moscow this April has given
a strong boost to the development of our bilateral relations. Our
economic and trade relations are progressing successfully."
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.