Swedish Referees Appointed For Qarabag Vs. Dinamo Zagreb Champions League Playoff
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The referees for Qarabag's first playoff match against Croatia's
Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League have been announced,
Azernews reports citing Idman.
UEFA has assigned a Swedish officiating team to the match, which
will take place in Zagreb on August 20.
Glenn Nyberg will serve as the head referee at Maksimir Stadium,
with Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Söderkvist as assistant referees.
Adam Ladebäck will be the fourth official.
The VAR team will consist of Germany's Bastian Dankert and
Johann Pfeifer. Michael Riley from England will act as the referee
inspector, while Filip Popovski from North Macedonia will serve as
the UEFA representative.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.