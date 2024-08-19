Swedish Referees Appointed For Qarabag Vs. Dinamo Zagreb Champions League Playoff

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The referees for Qarabag's first match against Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in the have been announced, Azernews reports citing Idman.

UEFA has assigned a Swedish officiating team to the match, which will take place in Zagreb on August 20.

Glenn Nyberg will serve as the head referee at Maksimir Stadium, with Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Söderkvist as assistant referees. Adam Ladebäck will be the fourth official.

The VAR team will consist of Germany's Bastian Dankert and Johann Pfeifer. Michael Riley from England will act as the referee inspector, while Filip Popovski from North Macedonia will serve as the UEFA representative.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.