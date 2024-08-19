AFFA Vice-President Assigned To Qualifying Match Of UEFA Conference League Playoff
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
UEFA has appointed AFFA Vice-President and member of the
Executive Committee Konul Mehdiyeva as the UEFA delegate of the
"CFR Cluj" (Romania)-"Pafos" (Cyprus) game,
Azernews reports.
The match will take place at CFR Cluj Stadium in Cluj-Napoca,
Romania, on August 22, as part of the playoff stage of the UEFA
Conference League. The game starts at 21:30 (Baku time).
The 2024–25 UEFA conference League is the fourth season of the
UEFA Conference League, Europe's tertiary club football tournament
organized by UEFA.
This will be the first UEFA Conference League played under a new
format involving a 36-team league stage.
The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the
Europa League to the Conference League knockout stage, and thus
Conference League winners (Olympiacos in the 2023–24 edition)
cannot defend their title. From this season, the competition is
renamed to UEFA Conference League from the UEFA Europa Conference
League.
The final will be played in Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland.
The winners of the tournament will automatically qualify for the
2025–26 UEFA Europa League league stage, unless they qualify for
the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League through their league
performance.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
