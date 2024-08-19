Anti-Doping Seminar Held For Athletes And Coaches

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) in partnership with Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation have conducted an anti-doping seminar, Azernews reports.

Athletes and coaches of national teams participated in the event, conducted by AMADA Manager of Educational Programs Gudrat Safarov.

The discussed comprehensive information on the consequences of using banned substances for participants, the penalties for taking them, the banned list and the criteria for its compilation, the rules for taking tests during and outside the competition, the location information of athletes, the ADAMS system, Exceptions for Therapeutic Use and other key issues.

The seminar was held interactively, the participants answered the questions they were interested in.

In conclusion, the athletes participated in an anonymous anti-doping survey.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr