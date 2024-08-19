Anti-Doping Seminar Held For Athletes And Coaches
8/19/2024 9:25:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) in partnership
with Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation have conducted an
anti-doping seminar, Azernews reports.
Athletes and coaches of national teams participated in the
event, conducted by AMADA Manager of Educational Programs Gudrat
Safarov.
The seminar discussed comprehensive information on the
consequences of using banned substances for participants, the
penalties for taking them, the banned list and the criteria for its
compilation, the rules for taking tests during and outside the
competition, the location information of athletes, the ADAMS
system, Exceptions for Therapeutic Use and other key issues.
The seminar was held interactively, the participants answered
the questions they were interested in.
In conclusion, the athletes participated in an anonymous
anti-doping survey.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
