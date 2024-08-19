Shusha State Musical Drama Theater Gets Ready For New Season

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Shusha State Musical Drama Theater invites theater goers to enjoy six productions in the new season, Azernews reports.

The plays "Cırtdan", "Lazy Rabbit", "Pale Flowers" will be presented to audiences on September 7, followed by productions "Rabbit's Birthday", "Chernushka", "Immortal Love" on September 8.

The comedy "Adventures of the Lankaran Khanate Vizier" will be staged on September 14. The work is the third comedy of the Azerbaijani writer and playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov, written in 1851. This is the first dramatic work played on the stage of the Azerbaijani theater.

The play "Shakespeare" will be shown on September 20, followed by the production "My mother's book" on September 21.

"My mother's book" tells about three brothers, who constantly argue over differences in their language, religion, and worldviews.

The mother urges her sons not to forget about national values, learn their native language, while the sons strive to meet the demands of the modern world and new trends. Disagreements between sons break the mother's heart...

"Monsieur Jordan and the Dervish Mastali Shah" will be presented to the audience on September 28.

Shusha Musical Drama Theater has been operating since 1938. In 1992, the theater moved to Baku amid the First Garabagh War.

In 2018, Shusha State Musical Drama Theater opened its doors after a major reconstruction.

The reconstruction works were commissioned by the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Culture Ministry.

On the second floor, there are rooms for sound and light operators and a film projection room. The stage was reconstructed as well. The building was provided with new telecommunication systems.

The theater successfully stages works of such prominent figures as Fatali Akhundov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, Jafar Jabbarli, Samad Vurgun, etc.

