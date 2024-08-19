Khatai Arts Center Announces Art Competition
8/19/2024 9:25:28 AM
Khatai Arts Center has announced an art competition in the field
of sculpture as part of the Green World Solidarity Year,
Azernews reports.
The main purpose of the competition between teenagers and young
people is to improve the creative spirit of individuals and to
serve the efficient use of free time, as well as to show that
handwork has a special energy and value.
It is possible for young people to participate in the
competition with different composition samples. At the end of the
project, the winning works will be selected and exhibited.
Participants can apply by sending their documents to
[email protected] .
The last date for the application is October 15, 2024.
The competition will be organized by the Ministry of Culture,
Ministry of Science and Education, Khatai District Executive Power,
Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Artists' Union,
Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and Khatai Children's Arts
Gallery.
