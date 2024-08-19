Grape And Wine Festival In Shamakhi Coming Up Soon
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district will host the Grape and Wine
Festival for the third time on September 7-8,
Azernews reports.
Co-organized by the Azerbaijan State tourism Agency and Shamakhi
District Executive Power, the large-scale festival will take place
in Meysari village, on the territory of the viticulture and
winemaking complex of "Shirvan Wines" LLC.
The festival visitors will have the opportunity to get to know
more about the production of grapes and winemaking and Azerbaijan's
tourism potential.
Various entertainments and colorful show programs also await the
guests of the festival.
Tastings of wine products of local and foreign producers will be
organized at the festival, and an opportunity will be created to
follow the interesting stories of wine houses.
Grape processing and wine production plants from different parts
of the country will display their delicious wines, and visitors
will be able to purchase the products they like at the most
affordable prices.
