Grape And Wine Festival In Shamakhi Coming Up Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district will host the Grape and Wine Festival for the third time on September 7-8, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Agency and Shamakhi District Executive Power, the large-scale festival will take place in Meysari village, on the territory of the viticulture and winemaking complex of "Shirvan Wines" LLC.

The festival visitors will have the opportunity to get to know more about the production of grapes and winemaking and Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

Various entertainments and colorful show programs also await the guests of the festival.

Tastings of wine products of local and foreign producers will be organized at the festival, and an opportunity will be created to follow the interesting stories of wine houses.

Grape processing and wine production plants from different parts of the country will display their delicious wines, and visitors will be able to purchase the products they like at the most affordable prices.

<p></p> <p>----</p> <p>Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr </p>