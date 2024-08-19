TAP Gas Orders Surge On August 19 But Show Mixed Trends For Week
On August 19, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) reported an
order of 372,493,291 kWh of gas from the Kipoi exit point in
Greece, a 12.5% increase from the previous Monday,
Azernews reports, citing TAP's electronic
platform.
From August 20 to August 25, 331,019,866 kWh were ordered from
Kipoi, which is 3.73% less than the previous week's orders for
August 13-15, and 3.72% less than for August 16. Orders for August
17 and 18 were 11.14% lower.
Daily orders from August 19 to August 25 at the Komotini exit
point remained steady at 28,674,418 kWh.
On August 19, 48,010,301 kWh were ordered from the Nea Mesimvria
exit point, unchanged from last Monday. For August 20 to August 25,
30,346,301 kWh were ordered from Nea Mesimvria, a 36.8% decrease
from the previous week.
An order of 297,336,000 kWh was placed on August 19 from the
Melendugno exit point in Italy, a 9.32% increase from the previous
Monday. From August 20 to August 25, 271,999,147 kWh were ordered
from Melendugno, 2.78% less than the orders from August 13-15 and
10.21% less than on August 16. Orders were consistent with August
17 and 18.
