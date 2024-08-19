Oil Price Decreases In Global Markets
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Oil prices have fallen in global markets,
Azernews reports.
The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE
("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange decreased by $0.38
to $79.30.
The price of one barrel of "Light" oil on the New York NYMEX
("New York Mercantile Exchange") decreased by $0.40 to $76.25.
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.