Oil Price Decreases In Global Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices have fallen in global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange decreased by $0.38 to $79.30.

The price of one barrel of "Light" oil on the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") decreased by $0.40 to $76.25.