Ministry: Azerbaijani Armed Forces Thwart Reconnaissance Attempt Of Armenian Quadcopter
Fatima Latifova
On August 19, at approximately 09:50, a quadcopter of the
Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of
the Brun settlement of the Gorus region attempted to carry out
reconnaissance flights over the opposite positions of the
Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.
Thanks to vigilance of the Azerbaijan army units, the unmanned
aerial vehicle's activity was disrupted by special technical means,
forcing it to leave the area.
