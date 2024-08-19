عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan And Russia Act As Allies, Friends, Close Partners, And Neighbors

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan And Russia Act As Allies, Friends, Close Partners, And Neighbors


8/19/2024 9:25:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan and Russia act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors,” Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he said during a joint press conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The head of state highlighted the special nature of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan.

“Our high-level meetings are held regularly. This year, we have met twice-once in Moscow and once on the sidelines of an international event. However, the format and nature of a state visit is, of course, a special occasion that reflects the high level of intergovernmental relations. The documents adopted today, including primarily the Joint Declaration of the Presidents, reaffirm the friendly and allied nature of our relations. The provisions of the Declaration on Allied Interaction, signed in February 2022, are being successfully implemented. Our countries act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors,” the President emphasized.

MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575640


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search