President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan And Russia Act As Allies, Friends, Close Partners, And Neighbors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan and Russia act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors,” Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he said during a joint press conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The head of state highlighted the special nature of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan.

“Our high-level meetings are held regularly. This year, we have met twice-once in Moscow and once on the sidelines of an international event. However, the format and nature of a state visit is, of course, a special occasion that reflects the high level of intergovernmental relations. The documents adopted today, including primarily the Joint Declaration of the Presidents, reaffirm the friendly and allied nature of our relations. The provisions of the Declaration on Allied Interaction, signed in February 2022, are being successfully implemented. Our countries act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors,” the President emphasized.