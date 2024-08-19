President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan And Russia Act As Allies, Friends, Close Partners, And Neighbors
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Azerbaijan and Russia act as allies, friends, close partners,
and neighbors,” Azernews reports, citing President
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he said during a joint press
conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
The head of state highlighted the special nature of President
Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan.
“Our high-level meetings are held regularly. This year, we have
met twice-once in Moscow and once on the sidelines of an
international event. However, the format and nature of a state
visit is, of course, a special occasion that reflects the high
level of intergovernmental relations. The documents adopted today,
including primarily the Joint Declaration of the Presidents,
reaffirm the friendly and allied nature of our relations. The
provisions of the Declaration on Allied Interaction, signed in
February 2022, are being successfully implemented. Our countries
act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors,” the
President emphasized.
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.