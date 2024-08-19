President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Is Committed To Strengthening Cooperation With Russia In All Areas
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to
Azerbaijan holds exceptional significance for bilateral relations,”
Azernews reports, citing President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev as he said during an expanded meeting with President
of Russia Vladimir Putin.
“Today, we have already exchanged views and expressed
satisfaction with the development of relations between our
countries-relations between friends, neighbors, and allies. We
observe positive dynamics in all areas. The composition of our
delegations is also very illustrative and speaks for itself. In
other words, there are indeed many topics for discussion and
cooperation, and the scope of our mutual activities is expanding
year by year. We are committed to strengthening our cooperation in
all areas, and I am confident that your visit will be another
important step in bringing our countries and peoples closer
together,” the head of state pointed out.
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575638
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.